San Mateo County assistant sheriff resigns, deputies union says

San Mateo County Assistant Sheriff Matthew Fox resigned Friday in the wake of calls for Sheriff Christina Corpus to step down, the deputies union confirmed.

Fox was just promoted to the role in September, the union said.

Corpus refuses to step down and stood her ground during a Wednesday special meeting in which the Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a call for the sheriff to resign.

Earlier this week, the county released a 400-page report on the findings of an independent investigation by retired Judge Ladoris Cordell that included what Cordell says is evidence of abuse by the sheriff's office and staff. The report details accusations that range from employee retaliation to overstepping authority. It goes on to allege lies, secrecy, and intimidation by the sheriff's administration.

Additionally, the report alleges that Corpus and her Chief of Staff, Victor Aenlle, are involved in a personal relationship.

Supervisors at Wednesday's meeting were on the verge of removing Aenlle's position when the sheriff promoted him to a position county leaders apparently do not control.

Fox, a 25-year law enforcement veteran, most recently served as captain overseeing the Sheriff’s Office’s Community Engagement Unit and Headquarters Patrol Bureau. Before joining the sheriff's office in 2023, he was with the Daly City Police Department, according to his biography on the San Mateo County sheriff's website.