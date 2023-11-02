San Mateo County Event Center receives a $7.2 million resiliency grant

The San Mateo County Event Center has received $7.2 million Thursday to convert the center into an emergency shelter during emergencies like earthquakes, wildfires and floods.

The money, granted by The California Department of Food and Agriculture, is meant to improve programs at the center. It will go towards the construction of a new community kitchen, shelter for 600 people and feeding thousands during emergencies.

The county said the center is especially important for financially vulnerable members of the community.

County leaders said the grant came at a perfect time as the state prepares for climate change-related impact.

“The Event Center and Samaritan House have proven themselves as invaluable partners over and over again during times of crisis,” said County Executive Mike Callagy.

The center played a vital role during the pandemic, CZU wildfire and flooding earlier this year.

Construction is set to start in June 2024.