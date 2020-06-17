San Mateo County Issues New Health Order

San Mateo County has issued a new health order effective Wednesday, meaning that up to 50 people are now allowed to gather.

Dine-in restaurants, casinos and gyms have also been given the green light. Nail salons will be allowed to open Friday.

When salon owner Ted Vu got the news Wednesday he rushed into action so he could be ready to reopen.

“My phone keeps ringing,” he said. “It’s crazy, people have been waiting.”

He’s been scrubbing down his salon that’s been closed since March.

“I’m very excited,” said Vu. “Very excited. After three months, I tell you, I’m eager to get back to work.”

San Mateo County’s new health order points to improvements in key indicators.

Businesses in downtown San Mateo are encouraged during this reopening because the city has blocked off a number of parking spots in order for restaurants to allow for more tables outside. There are limites to the number of tables allowed inside.

“It’s very helpful for us, because as you can see we don’t have a lot of space inside,” said Ewerton Domigos of North Beach Pizza. “So being outside and being able to open here too will help a lot for most of us.

Wineries, bars, movie theaters and gatherings of up to 50 are also allowed with limited capacity and safety protocols.

San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa said, “There are people who have to get to work and make a living. I believe this health officer has laid out a wonderful plan.”

Groups of 12 people from different households can also visit together outside.

But some say they will continue to hold off.

“I think as long as people have masks at all times it’s okay, but there’s a sense of apprehension,” said Jordan Grimes of San Mateo.

This now means that all but five counties in the state are moving forward.

The ones that don’t qualify or are waiting are Imperial, Marin, San Francisco, Alameda and Santa Clara counties.