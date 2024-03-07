San Mateo County authorities warn against phishing scam after woman victimized

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office warned the public against a phishing scam that victimized an elderly woman on Wednesday.

According to the Sheriff's Office, its deputies responded on Wednesday to the 600 block of Sonora Avenue in El Granada after a senior woman reported she had been the victim of a phishing scheme.

Based on the victim's report, she received a fraudulent email link impersonating a popular online money exchange company. The sender told the victim to remove cash from her bank account and meet with a courier in person.

At the meeting, the elderly woman gave her money to the courier, who walked away and left the area. The courier is described as an Asian man approximately 6 feet tall and weighing around 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt and dark pants.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at (650) 363-4911. Anonymous tips can be also given via its anonymous tip line at (800) 547-2700.

Residents are urged to use caution and avoid sharing personal banking information with people who ask for such details online or over the phone, especially if they ask for money.