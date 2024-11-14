‘Demoralizing distraction': San Mateo County deputies union on Sheriff Corpus

The San Mateo County Deputy Sheriff's Association continues its push for Sheriff Christina Corpus to resign after a scathing independent report detailing allegations against her office was released by supervisors this week.

Corpus refuses to step down and stood her ground during a Wednesday special meeting where the Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a call for the sheriff to resign.

"Sheriff Corpus' time in office has been a demoralizing distraction to the sheriff's office – that now threatens to continue," San Mateo County Deputy Sheriff's Association President Carlos Tapia said in a statement issued Thursday. "In the face of her decision to remain in office, the DSA and OSS have no choice but to continue to fight for her resignation to best serve our officers and restore to the citizens of San Mateo County the highest level of law enforcement that they deserve."

San Mateo County supervisors at Wednesday's meeting issued a vote of no confidence in the sheriff and voted to send a report accusing Corpus of extreme abuse of power to the district attorney, attorney generical, and civil grand jury. Supervisors are looking into something Los Angeles County did to remove its sheriff.

"The board has asked county counsel to prepare a charter amendment, through the San Mateo County charter, that would allow the board to remove the sheriff if certain conditions are met," said Supervisor Ray Mueller, who represents District 3 in the county. "Such as, if a criminal action was discovered, if there was corruption."

District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe confirmed his office will review the report.

Attorney and legal analyst Paula Canny said if a grand jury finds evidence of a crime, the case could go to trial like the on against Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith.

"It's like this hybrid criminal/civil proceeding and if the jury finds the elected official is guilty of the public corruption accusations, then the elected official is removed from office," Canny said.

Corpus on Thursday did not respond to NBC Bay Area's request for an interview. On Wednesday, the sheriff attended the meeting and addressed the board, blasting the report and the motive behind it.

"What has happened the last few days is disgusting," Corpus said. "I will not allow the board to threaten me in attempt to fire my chief of staff without cause. This inquiry was politically motivated and one sided. It was filled with lies."

The 400-page report released Tuesday is the findings of an investigation by retired Judge Ladoris Cordell and includes what she says is evidence of abuse by the sheriff's office and staff. The report includes accusations that range from employee retaliation to overstepping authority. It goes on to allege lies, secrecy, and intimidation by the sheriff's administration.

Corpus said she did not participate in the investigation because she was booked for all the interview times Cordell offered her.

Additionally, the report alleges that Corpus and her Chief of Staff, Victor Aenlle, are involved in a personal relationship.

Supervisors at Wednesday's meeting were on the verge of removing Aenlle's position when the sheriff promoted him to a position county leaders apparently do not control.

Corpus during her comments at the meeting announced she appointed Aenlle to the position of assistant sheriff.

"The DSA and OSS of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Department wish to express their disappointment at the decision by Sheriff Christina Corpus to remain in office in the face of the call by the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors for her resignation and the damning report by Judge LaDoris Cordell on Corpus’ behavior in office," Tapia said in Thursday's statement. "Instead of stepping down and firing her chief of staff Victor Aenlle, the target of the investigation itself, she has defiantly promoted him to assistant sheriff."