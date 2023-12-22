San Mateo County hosts first ‘Shop With a Hero' event

Local heroes played the role of elves for some children on the Peninsula Thursday.

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office hosted its first "Shop With a Hero" event.

One hundred children were paired up with either a sheriff’s deputy, California Highway Patrol officer or Marine. They were each given $200 to pick out whatever they liked from a Target store in Redwood City.

San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said the event was particularly emotional for her as a mother.

“They leave a lasting impression on us,” she said, in regards to the young shoppers.

But the event didn’t end when the shopping was over. All of the participants were invited to stick around for gift wrapping, pictures with Santa and pizza.