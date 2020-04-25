San Mateo County Suspect in 53 Home Burglaries Arrested After Yearlong Investigation

A man described as a serial residential burglary suspect has been arrested following an investigation of more than a year by seven San Mateo County law enforcement agencies, officials announced.

Francisco Cruz-Ramirez, 20, is suspected in 53 burglaries in the county and was arrested this week in Modesto. He is being held in the San Mateo County Jail on $5 million bail.

Ten of the burglaries happened in neighborhoods around Belmont between December 2018 and May 2019, and police there said he might be connected to additional incidents in the city and remains under investigation.

The arrest followed an extended investigation by Detectives from Belmont, Foster City, Burlingame, San Mateo, San Bruno, South San Francisco, officials said.