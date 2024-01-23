San Mateo County vows to protect workers from losing jobs to AI

San Mateo County, which already has its fair share of artificial intelligence startups, made a move Tuesday to protect workers.

A new resolution says as the county welcomes AI companies, it will also work to make sure none of the 5,800 county employees lose their job to a machine.

"While we are the hub of innovation here in San Mateo County and we have a lot of these companies, a lot of them, we have to support them, we have to support the technology, but at the same time we have to ensure our workers that that technology is not going to take their job," Supervisor David Canepa said.

