San Mateo County

San Mateo County vows to protect workers from losing jobs to AI

By Scott Budman

NBC Universal, Inc.

San Mateo County, which already has its fair share of artificial intelligence startups, made a move Tuesday to protect workers.

A new resolution says as the county welcomes AI companies, it will also work to make sure none of the 5,800 county employees lose their job to a machine.

"While we are the hub of innovation here in San Mateo County and we have a lot of these companies, a lot of them, we have to support them, we have to support the technology, but at the same time we have to ensure our workers that that technology is not going to take their job," Supervisor David Canepa said.

NBC Bay Area's Scott Budman has more in the video above.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

San Mateo Countyartificial intelligence
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us