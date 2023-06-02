San Mateo

Police Investigate Stabbing at San Mateo High School

One person suffered minor injuries, it was not immediately clear if the victim was a student

By NBC Bay Area staff

File image of police lights.
NBC Bay Area

Police responded to a stabbing at San Mateo High School Friday morning.

The incident was reported at around 9:45 a.m. after an altercation between a small group of students from the school’s summer school program. 

When officers arrived on campus, they secured the area and emergency crews treated the stabbing victim, who suffered minor injuries.

At around 11 a.m., police said there was no longer a threat to students on campus.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.

This article tagged under:

San Mateo
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us