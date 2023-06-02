Police Investigate Stabbing at San Mateo High School

Police responded to a stabbing at San Mateo High School Friday morning.

The incident was reported at around 9:45 a.m. after an altercation between a small group of students from the school’s summer school program.

When officers arrived on campus, they secured the area and emergency crews treated the stabbing victim, who suffered minor injuries.

At around 11 a.m., police said there was no longer a threat to students on campus.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.