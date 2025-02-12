San Mateo police investigate hit and run that left pedestrian dead

Police in San Mateo are trying to solve a fatal hit-and-run case involving a pedestrian, the department said Tuesday.

Just before 9 p.m. Saturday, a 56-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle just west of the 1400 block of Fashion Island Boulevard, approaching the bridge toward S. Norfolk Street.

"It is believed the victim was struck by an unknown vehicle and died from his injuries at the scene," said police.

San Mateo Police are looking for any witnesses or people who may have video footage that could have captured the collision. Anyone who works, resides in or was just visiting that area on Saturday at that time should please review any camera footage of the location between S. Norfolk Street and Chess Drive (or any adjoining streets).

Police are especially concentrating on the area of 1400 Fashion Island Blvd. and S. Norfolk Street from Saturday, Feb. 8, between the times of 8:45 and 9 p.m.

Police are also looking for dash cam footage of any vehicles traveling east or westbound on Fashion Island Boulevard to or from S. Norfolk Street who may have captured other vehicles in the area prior to, leading up to, and/or after the crash.

"We understand how incredibly difficult this can be for not only the victim's family, but also for the driver of the vehicle," said police. "If you are the person responsible for this tragic accident, we encourage you to find the strength and courage to come forward vs. us having to find you. Leaving the scene of an accident is not an easy thing to carry and we understand that it is likely weighing on you. The stress of the unknown can be a heavy burden to bear, but we urge you to do the right thing and come forward."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Jolivette by emailing jjolivette@cityofsanmateo.org, or by leaving a voicemail at (650)522-7784. Anonymous tips can also be made by leaving a voicemail on our Secret Witness Hotline at (650)522-7676.