San Mateo Man Arrested on Suspected Drug, Gun Charges

A 32-year-old San Mateo man was arrested on Wednesday morning after police responded to a report of a driver possibly passed out in his car.

Officers arrived at the intersection of Sycamore Avenue and Crescent Avenue around 10:20 a.m. and found a conscious man, identified as Hunter Parker, the San Mateo Police Department said.

Police said Parker was on probation with search terms and asked him to get out of the car, after which they found a small bag of methamphetamine and a glass pipe with burnt residue.

Officers also found a Sig Sauer gun without a serial number, ammunition, fireworks, 19 pipes, a scale, bags of psilocybin mushrooms, suspected narcotics, marijuana edibles, lock picks and shaved keys, police said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Parker was arrested and booked in the San Mateo County Jail for alleged possession of methamphetamine for sale, being a felon allegedly in possession of a firearm, alleged possession of fireworks without a permit, alleged possession of drug paraphernalia, being a felon in alleged possession of ammunition, alleged possession of burglary tools, allegedly owning a firearm without a serial number, alleged possession of marijuana for sale and alleged possession of a controlled substance while armed.

Officers searched the suspect's home and found another gun without a serial number, ammunition, fireworks, suspected gamma hydroxybutyrate (GHB) and gun manufacturing equipment, police said.