San Mateo Man Sentenced for More Than 11 Years for Childhood Pornography Conviction

The 25-year-old man admitted that he contacted a 14-year-old girl and "enticed" her to "engage in sexually explicit conduct"

A San Mateo man was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison by a United States district judge in San Francisco federal court for receiving child pornography with images of four underaged girls, one of whom was apparently 13 years old, according to court officials.

In a plea agreement filed Friday, Adrian Kyle Benjamin, 25, pleaded guilty to receipt of child pornography, court officials said. Benjamin admitted that he contacted a 14-year-old Washington girl in 2018 and "enticed" her to "engage in sexually explicit conduct and to send him visual depictions," officials with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of California said Friday.

Benjamin also admitted in his plea agreement that he "similarly exploited" three other underaged victims, court officials said.

Benjamin was sentenced to 135 months in prison by United States District Judge Susan Illston, who also sentenced Benjamin to a 10-year period of supervised release following his release from prison.

