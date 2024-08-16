16-year-old girl stabs 2 men at San Mateo Park, police say

A 16-year-old girl was arrested Thursday night after stabbing two men at a park in San Mateo, according to police.

The stabbings happened just before 8 p.m. at Los Prados Park, police said.

A 911 caller said the girl had just stabbed one of the men and was being held down on the ground by a group of witnesses, according to police.

Responding officers found the group in the center of the park and saw two people holding the girl down, police said. Officers grabbed control of the girl's arms as she was still holding a knife in her right hand.

She refused to obey the officers' orders to drop the knife and "violently fought" them, police said. During the struggle, she also bit one of the officers.

Officers eventually managed to pry the knife from the girl's hand and handcuff her, police said.

Citing their investigation, officers said the girl approached one of the men with a knife in her hand and started yelling at him. As he tried to walk away, she started to swing the knife at him.

The man raised his hands to shield himself but ended up getting stabbed in the hand, police said. Another man, identified as a witness, ran over to intervene but was also stabbed in the hand.

The two men were able to grab the girl and detain her until officers arrived, police said.

The men were taken to a local hospital to be treated, police said. Their conditions weren't immediately known.

The girl, a San Mateo resident, was arrested and booked into Hillcrest Juvenile Detention Facility. She faces several charges, including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and battery on a peace officer, according to police.

An investigation is underway. Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Mateo Police Department.