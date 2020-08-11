crime

San Mateo Police Arrest Man in Connection to Violent Sexual Assault

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police have made an arrest in connection with a violent assault on the Peninsula last week. 

Investigators say Alejandro Guevara beat and raped a woman in her 60s at a bus stop on 9th Avenue and El Camino in San Mateo last Wednesday. 

The woman is seriously injured and in the hospital.

“This is a particularly brutal and savage crime and not one we often see or will tolerate in this city,” said police chief Ed Barberini. “Members of the department have worked tirelessly to identify this predator and bring a resolution to this case.” 

Detectives sifted through hours of surveillance video footage and hundreds of crime tips to find Guevara.

