San Mateo police warn residents about new email scam

San Mateo police are warning residents against a new email scam that provides personal information of targets.

According to police, their dispatchers noticed on Monday that a lot of residents had been calling in to report they had received suspicious emails providing not only factual personal information, but also displaying a picture of their home.

"While the initial email does not ask for money, we can assume that a follow up email, or a response from you will give the scammers access to your computer or finances," police said.

Residents are advised to delete "phishy" emails immediately, without opening it or interacting with it.