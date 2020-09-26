San Mateo police

San Mateo Police Investigate Shots Fired Near Hillsdale Shopping Center

A woman has been arrested and police are searching for three other people after shots were fired during an argument near the Hillsdale Shopping Center in San Mateo Saturday night, police said.

Police responded to the 100 block of West Hillsdale Boulevard after someone called in reports of four people drinking and arguing. When officers arrived on the scene they immediately heard gunshots and got into a pursuit with a woman, officials confirmed.

The woman was captured and police said that she was armed with a gun. Three other people have not been caught. Police said no injuries were reported.

Officials have set up a perimeter as they investigate.

