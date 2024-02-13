San Mateo police officer facing rape charges

A San Mateo Police Department officer is facing rape charges, the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.

Officer Fernando Ramirez is being charged with rape, vandalism and battery.

No other details have been released about the case.

The police department didn’t comment on his charges, but confirmed that Ramirez is on administrative leave.

He's due in court next week to enter a plea.