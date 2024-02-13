San Mateo Police Department

San Mateo police officer facing rape charges

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A San Mateo Police Department officer is facing rape charges, the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.

Officer Fernando Ramirez is being charged with rape, vandalism and battery.

No other details have been released about the case.

The police department didn’t comment on his charges, but confirmed that Ramirez is on administrative leave. 

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

He's due in court next week to enter a plea.

This article tagged under:

San Mateo Police Department
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us