San Mateo County supervisors to discuss calls for Sheriff Corpus to resign

The San Mateo County Deputy Sheriff's Association will also hold a news briefing Wednesday afternoon surrounding the arrest of its president amid the release of an independent report investigating allegations against the sheriff's office

By Damian Trujillo and Kristofer Noceda

San Mateo County supervisors will meet Wednesday and discuss a call for Sheriff Christina Corpus to resign following the release of a scathing independent report detailing allegations against her office.

The 400-page report is the findings of an investigation by retired Judge Ladoris Cordell and includes what she says is evidence of abuse by the sheriff's office and staff. The report includes accusations that range from employee retaliation to overstepping authority. It goes on to allege lies, secrecy, and intimidation by the sheriff's administration.

"I am shocked by the outright slander by two members of the board. These are people who have a vendetta against me. I am disgusted at how low these people will go," Corpus said late Tuesday after Supervisors Noelia Corzo and Ray Mueller presented Cordell's report during a news briefing. "These allegations are absolutely not true."

Raj Mathai speaks with San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus just as two county supervisors are calling for her to resign, citing a scathing independent review.

Corpus on Tuesday also announced the deputy union president was arrested on suspicious of fraud and the union immediately claimed the arrest is whistleblower retaliation. The sheriff said the deputy's arrest had nothing to do with the investigation into allegations against her office.

In an exclusive interview with NBC Bay Area on Tuesday, Corpus said Cordell's report itself is biased. The sheriff also said she has not seen the report and that Cordell did not give her adequate time to answer questions. Corpus said she is not going anywhere and does not plan to resign.

