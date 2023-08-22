San Mateo

Man accused of killing San Mateo woman and posting video on Facebook pleads not guilty

Mechikoff remains in custody without bail

The man accused of killing a woman in San Mateo and posting a video of her final moments on Facebook pleaded not guilty Monday.

Mark Mechikoff, 39, was arrested on July 26 after police found the victim, 41-year-old Claribel Marie Estrella, dead in her apartment on the 200 block of 36th Avenue.

It all began after a person in Nevada came across the video on social media and alerted authorities.

Police said Mechikoff and the victim knew each other, but the extent of the relationship wasn't immediately clear. The motive for the stabbing was also under investigation.

Mechikoff has a past criminal history, including a Florida arrest in 2019 for allegedly punching a woman and threatening to kill her with a knife.

A preliminary hearing will be set on Sept. 15. Meanwhile, Mechikoff remains in custody without bail.

