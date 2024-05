Convicted murderer Scott Peterson's bid for new trial returns to court

Convicted murderer Scott Peterson returns to court Wednesday in an ongoing bid for a new trial to clear his name.

Peterson, who was convicted 20 years ago of killing his wife Laci and their unborn son Connor, is expected to appear in a Redwood City courtroom virtually from Mule Creek State Prison in Amador County, where he is serving a life sentence.

Peterson's team of lawyers with the L.A. Innocence Project have filed several motions, including DNA testing of items gathered during the original murder investigation. Those items consist of a bloody mattress found inside a burned-out van found near the Petersons' Modesto home and a tarp found in San Francisco Bay near where Laci’s remains were found.

Legal analyst Steven Clark talked about the defense’s strategy.

"What the defense is asking for is access to evidence that previously had not been tested or was tested but today's tech is much more up to date," he said. "They want to establish an alternate theory: Could Laci Peterson have been alive when Scott Peterson went fishing?"

Prosecutors are opposing the motions for DNA testing, saying they will not hand anything over unless ordered by the court.