Seton Medical Center Reaches ICU Bed Capacity

More Bay Area communities are reaching dangerously low ICU bed availability, with three hospitals in Marin County filling up on Wednesday and now a hospital in Daly City saying it’s out of beds.

Seton Medical Center in San Mateo County is the latest Bay Area hospital to report reaching ICU bed capacity, KCBS radio reported. In addition to a shortage of beds, a member of the San Mateo Board of Supervisors told the station the hospital is also low on staff.

Seaton Medical Center joins Marin General, Kaiser Permanente, San Rafael Medical Center and Novato Community Hospital in the growing list of hospitals without a single ICU bed.

This announcement comes as the Bay Area region collectively dropped below 15% remaining ICU capacity. This news means that the remaining Bay Area counties (Napa, Solano and San Mateo counties) will join the stay at home order shortly before midnight Thursday.

To comply with the order, several businesses must close or modify operations. Restaurants will no longer be allowed to have indoor or outdoor dining, and playgrounds, indoor recreational facilities, hair salons, personal care services, museums and movie theaters must all close.

According to the state website updated Thursday morning, 98% of the state’s population is under a regional stay at home order.

With more counties joining the stay at home order, many business owners are now required to close for at least three weeks – a move they say is emotionally and financially stressful.

“I’m so upset and nervous about it,” said Zara Ojagh, owner of Z’s Eyebrow Symmetry. “If I have to be closed for more than three weeks, that’s tough on a small business.”

“If we only have nine beds, we’re doing the right thing,” said Maggie Kelly of San Bruno.