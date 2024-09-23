San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus announced that the department will hold a news conference on Sunday late afternoon to discuss what she categorizes as "the abuse of power and inappropriate practices" at the county level.

The move comes amid rising tensions between union members, Corpus, and her Chief of Staff. The county's board of Supervisors has also been investigating the Sheriff's Office.

Corpus is also expected to announce leadership changes at the press conference, which is expected to start at 7 p.m.

The conference also comes after Corpus fired her third-in-command on Friday.

A statement issued on behalf of the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors said Sheriff Christina Corpus may have dismissed Assistant Sheriff Ryan Monaghan in retaliation for participating in an outside investigation of the Sheriff's Office.

Corpus responded that the board was" entirely out of line" and "pure speculation."

The dueling statements result from a dispute between the county Sheriff's Office and its rank-and-file deputies. The union has complained that the Sheriff's Office changed its minimum staffing level policy without union input and refused to meet about an expiring overtime policy.

The dispute captured the attention of the Board of Supervisors, which has expressed support for the union and hired an outside investigator, retired California superior court Judge LaDoris Cordell, to look into the discord.

Leading up to Monaghan's dismissal, the Deputy Sheriff's Association and Organization of Sheriff's Sergeants planned to hold a vote of no confidence in San Mateo County Sheriff Christina CCorpus' Chief of Staff, Victor Aenlle.

According to the letter sent to union members, the organizations claim that Aenlle "' attempts to undermine union leadership by encouraging members to vote union leaders out."

"We have heard of him repeatedly overstepping his role as civilian chief of staff and have also been made aware of numerous HR complaints," the letter read. "As a result of these issues, the DSA and OSS Boards have determined that a no-confidence vote of the general membership is the next step."

The letter also states that the unions have filed complaints with the Public Employment Relations Board. As an agency, PERB works to rule over disputes between public employees and their management.

The complaint filed with the PERB claims that Aenlle's comments are part of a campaign to create distrust between union members and the boars, which the union claims violates state law.

Earlier this month, the DSA overwhelmingly passed a vote of no confidence in Aenlle, with a margin of 306 to 12.

Bay City News contributed to this report.