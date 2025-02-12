‘Dangerous' fireworks valued at over $300,000 seized in South San Francisco

South San Francisco police on Wednesday seized more than 5,000 pounds of "dangerous" fireworks – valued at over $300,000 – from a storage unit, the department said.

At about 10 a.m., officers responded to a storage facility on Oyster Point Boulevard to investigate a report of a "large amount of dangerous fireworks" inside a storage unit, police said.

The South San Francisco Fire Department and San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad responded to the facility to help collect and safely store the fireworks, police said.

An investigation is underway.

Anyone with information regarding the case is encouraged to contact South San Francisco police.