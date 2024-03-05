Man dies weeks after stabbing in East Palo Alto

A man who was stabbed in East Palo Alto in February has died, East Palo Alto police said early Monday morning.

According to the East Palo Alto Police Department, officers were alerted at 8:25 p.m. on Feb. 8 to a stabbing reported in the area of University Avenue and Bell Street.

They arrived to find two male victims, one of whom had minor injuries and was treated at the scene. The other suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Meanwhile, the suspect had fled.

On Saturday, one of the victims, identified as Frank Finney, died at Stanford Hospital due to his severe injuries, police said.

Police said they need public assistance to find the suspect. According to the victims, the perpetrator was a Hispanic man with a mustache, wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact the East Palo Alto Police Department at (650) 833-9904.