Stanford main graduation ceremony will require tickets

By NBC Bay Area staff

Stanford University is changing up admission to its main commencement ceremony Sunday, allowing only people with tickets to attend.

Recent pro-Palestinian protests and encampments have been threatening community safety, the university says, though the students involved in at least one protest insisted it remained peaceful.

Only eligible graduates can request tickets for their friends and family for Sunday's graduation.

