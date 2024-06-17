Stanford University

Hundreds of students walk out of Stanford commencement in protest

By Bay City News

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

As Stanford President Richard Saller was giving remarks, shortly after Stanford's official commencement ceremony began at Stanford Stadium on Sunday, hundreds of students walked out in protest of the university's response to pro Palestinian protesters' demands over the Gaza conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The walkout followed months of student protests including two encampments and most recently, on June 5, an occupation of the office of the school's president.

In the wake of the protests, security measures were enforced for the event. Tickets were required to attend the event, only eligible graduates could request guest tickets and guests and graduates were subject to a clear bag policy.

Sunday's ceremony was livestreamed and included a procession, president's address, keynote speaker addresses, and degree conferrals. It was open to graduates and invited guests, and from processional start to recession of the stage members lasted approximately two hours.

A group called Stanford Against Apartheid in Palestine posted on Instagram earlier Sunday calling for students to walk out for a "People's Commencement."

The post invited graduates, friends and family "to walk out of the commencement into our alternative ceremony next to the stadium, to show support for divestment and honor Palestine this graduation weekend."

