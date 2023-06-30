San Mateo

San Mateo summer camp employee arrested on multiple sex crimes charges

By Spencer Otte | Bay City News

San Mateo PD

A staff member at a summer camp in San Mateo was arrested Wednesday on multiple charges of sexual crimes involving minors.

San Mateo police officers arrested 25-year-old Kevin Granados-Elizalde of Redwood City after they received a report from a parent of Granados-Elizalde behaving inappropriately with her child at a summer camp held at Fiesta Gardens International School.

At the time of his arrest, Granados-Elizalde was employed as an assistant site director at the Boys & Girls Club of America, a youth organization that operated the summer camp, according to police.

Granados-Elizalde faces multiple charges, including lewd acts with a child under 14, arranging a meeting with a minor and possession of child pornography.

The case is still under investigation. Police encourage anyone with information related to the case to contact Det. Sgt. Dave Manion at (650) 504-7568 or submit an anonymous tip at (650) 522-7676.

