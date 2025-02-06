San Mateo County

New support for measure that could result in San Mateo County sheriff's removal

By Ian Cull

Some San Mateo County leaders on Wednesday placed their support behind a controversial ballot measure that could result in the removal of Sheriff Christina Corpus from office.

The leaders who spoke out said they supported Corpus when she ran for office and her vision for the department but now say they want her to resign or have her removed from office.

A "yes" vote on Measure A would give the county's board of supervisors the power to remove Corpus, an elected official, from office. A "no" vote would keep things as they are now.

"Measure A gives voters the chance to close this chapter and ensure that our community receives the transparent, accountable and ethical law enforcement services that they deserve," Redwood City Mayor Elmer Martínez Saballos said.

A list of allegations against Corpus culminated in a report done by retired Judge LaDoris Cordell at the request of some county supervisors. The report claims there’s evidence Corpus fostered a toxic work culture, abused her power and retaliated against those who opposed her.

"Our community deserves better, our sheriff’s deputies deserve better and the entirety of San Mateo County deserves better," South San Francisco Councilmember James Coleman said.

Corpus argues Measure A is politically motivated, and she denies the allegations against her. She also said the allegations have created a new challenge, saying when she tries to hold people accountable in the department, everyone will now claim it’s retaliation.

Corpus also said she will spend the next month trying to convince voters to vote no.

"This is a power grab by the board of supervisors to bifurcate a recall process," she said. "I’ve been doing my job. Crime is down. The people of San Mateo County elected me because I represented change, and that’s exactly what I’ve been doing."

The special election is March 4. Ballots have already been mailed to voters.

San Mateo County
