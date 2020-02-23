Teen Dies in Suspected DUI Crash in Redwood City Early Sunday

An 18-year-old female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene of a suspected DUI crash in Redwood City early Sunday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The driver, also an 18-year-old woman from San Jose, suffered major injuries and was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The collision occurred on southbound Highway 101 around 3:20 a.m. Officers responded to a report of an overturned vehicle near Veterans Boulevard. The CHP confirmed that an Audi A3 drove off the highway and up an embankment before going airborne and colliding with a light pole.

Both women were wearing seatbelts, authorities said.