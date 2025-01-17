Teen sentenced to house arrest in Redwood City crash that killed couple

A teen driver involved in a 2022 Redwood City street racing crash that killed a couple was sentenced Thursday to house arrest.

Two cars were racing along El Camino Real when one of the drivers plowed into the couple's car. The mother and father inside were killed. Their twin daughters, who were in the backseat, survived.

In November, a judge found the driver, now 19, guilty of vehicular manslaughter. He was sentenced to three months of electronic home monitoring.

The court will review the sentence after 90 days.

The other driver in the crash is expected to be sentenced next month.