1 Teen Shot, Another Stabbed in Downtown Redwood City

One teen allegedly shot himself in the leg and another was stabbed in the back Sunday evening in downtown Redwood City, according to police.

At a little past 8 p.m., officers were called to the area around 570 Marshall Street to investigate reports of a shooting.

Officers found a 15-year-old boy with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to his upper leg, which he allegedly received from an accidental discharge of a gun that was tucked in his waistband, police said.

While the gun wasn't found, officers did locate a spent 9mm casing and believe that the weapon was taken from the scene by the boy's friends, who have yet to be identified, police said.

Also, a 14-year-old boy was found nearby with a minor stab wound to his upper back, police said.

Both boys were taken to the hospital for treatment for serious but not life-threating injuries.

The stabbing and shooting are being investigated separately but detectives are looking into the possibility that they may be related.

Anyone with information is asked to call Redwood City police Detective Cagno at (650) 780-7669 or the police tip line at (650) 780-7110.