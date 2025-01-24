Tesla Cybertruck vandalized in Redwood City; owner claims Elon Musk was target

A Tesla Cybertruck owner is speaking out after their vehicle was vandalized overnight in Redwood City.

Tesla cameras captured a man in a hoodie walking on a crosswalk in downtown before glancing at a white Tesla. Then the man takes out a spray can and writes the word "Nazi" on the cybertruck in front of the white vehicle.

"I was shocked. I immediately, for the first time in downtown Redwood City, I got scared," said Amanda Lopez-Lara, a victim of the vandalism.

Lopez-Lara was out for dinner when the vandalism happened and reported the incident to the Redwood City police.

She added that it was also clear that she wasn't the target.

Lopez-Lara said she thinks the target was Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

"With all the social media and news circulating and him being accused of it being related to Hitler and all that. I don't think it's a coincidence," she said.

On Monday, Musk was seen on stage at the Capital One Area in Washington D.C. making a hand gesture, which many said was reminiscent of a nazi salute.

Musk has since been accused of knowingly performing the salute, though others, including the Anti-Defamation League, have defended him. Defends said it was just an "awkward gesture in a moment of enthusiasm."

Musk has since jokes and tried to make light of the situation after the move sparked a social media firestorm.

"For us, it was a decision on a car. It had nothing to do with any political ideology or anyone associated with it," Lopez-Lara said.

All Lopez-Lara said she wanted her and her cybertruck to be left alone.

"It was just really disappointing and disheartening," she said. "I went to Berkeley myself, and I fully understand standing up for what's right. And this isn't, that isn't working towards that purpose."