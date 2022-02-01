Tom Brady Retires: Serra High School Grateful for Legendary Quarterback's Legacy

Tom Brady, a San Mateo native who many consider the greatest quarterback of all time, is retiring.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback officially announced his NFL retirement Tuesday morning, sharing a lengthy statement on his Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Back in the Bay Area, the current football coach at Brady's alma mater, Serra High School in San Mateo, said news of the retirement was bitter sweet. The coach said he is grateful of the legacy Brady left behind.

NBC Bay Area's Damian Trujillo spend the day on the Serra High School campus where Brady honed his craft and shares how many are reacting to the news of the legendary quarterback's retirement. Watch in the video report above.

