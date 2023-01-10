‘The Whole Building Shook': Tree Branch Crashes Into Peninsula Home

A giant tree branch crashed into a Peninsula family's home early Tuesday during another round of heavy rain and gusty winds.

The tree limb crashed into the Larsen family's home in Woodside at about 2 a.m. No one was injured.

"The whole building shook," Daryl Larsen said. "We heard glass shattering. Things just went pitch black. Everything went off everywhere."

Their living room caved in.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"Just a big crash and the house moved like it was an earthquake," Elham Larsen said. "We could hear the glass of our skylight breaking down."

Fortunately, the family was elsewhere in the house. Copper, the family's dog, was in the living room at the time but escaped unharmed.

The Larsens said they're used to wind and rain, but not like this.

"We're up in the mountains here," Elham said. "There's no light at all. You can't see one foot in front of you. It's very dark."