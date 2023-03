Strong winds knocked down a tree along Highway 35 in Portola Valley Thursday and it landed right on a Tesla.

The incident happened on Old La Honda Road and Skyline Boulevard around 7 p.m., the California Highway Patrol said.

Both people in the vehicle are expected to be OK, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said.

The road is closed in both directions.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.