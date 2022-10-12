Menlo Park

Authorities Identify Tree Trimmer Killed in Menlo Park

By NBC Bay Area staff

Authorities investigate the death of a tree trimmer in Menlo Park.
The tree trimmer who died Tuesday after falling into a wood chipper in Menlo Park has been identified as a 47-year-old man from Redwood City, officials said.

The San Mateo County Coroner's Office on Wednesday identified the victim as Jesus Contreras-Benitez.

Contreras-Benitez was working along the 900 block of Peggy Lane when he fell into the wood chipper, officials said. When authorities arrived, he was found dead.

The California Division of Occupational Safety and Health (Cal/OSHA) is investigating the death.

