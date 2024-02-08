Crime and Courts

Trial date set for woman charged in death of Kim Kardashian look-a-like

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The woman accused in the death of a Bay Area Kim Kardashian look-a-like influencer will stand trial on charges of involuntary manslaughter and felony practicing medicine without a license.

Vivian Gomez was back in court Thursday a year after she was originally charged in the death of an Antioch woman to whom she administered silicone injections.

The trial start date was set for June 28.

Ginger Conejero Saab has the full story in the video above.

This article tagged under:

Crime and Courts
