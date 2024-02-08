Trial date set for woman charged in death of Kim Kardashian look-a-like

The woman accused in the death of a Bay Area Kim Kardashian look-a-like influencer will stand trial on charges of involuntary manslaughter and felony practicing medicine without a license.

Vivian Gomez was back in court Thursday a year after she was originally charged in the death of an Antioch woman to whom she administered silicone injections.

The trial start date was set for June 28.

