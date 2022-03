Highway 92 in San Mateo County is closed Tuesday afternoon due to an overturned big rig, officials confirmed.

Reports say the highway is closed on westbound Lower Lakes and eastbound Skyline.

UPDATE: Traffic Collision and Overturned Tractor Trailer on Westbound CA-92 East of Lifemark Rd. in San Mateo County. One way Traffic Control in Effect. https://t.co/ITRwoLsl4h — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) March 8, 2022

Drivers should expect delays and are urged to look for alternate routes.

There's no estimated time to reopen.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.