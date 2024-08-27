Why are we seeing more whales moving closer to the Bay Area coastline?

There’s been a lot of whales along the Bay Area coastline, and they’re putting on quite a show.

Earlier this month, NBC Bay Area’s SkyRanger caught some video of whale sightings near Linda Mar Beach in Pacifica.

This wasn't just a one-day event. It happens often. There's been a surge along the coast in San Mateo County and Monterey Bay.

It's not unusual to see whales this time of year, but what is unusual is how close they are getting to us on the coast.

NBC Bay Area’s Raj Mathai spoke to marine researcher Ted Cheeseman, co-founder and director of Happywhale — a website used to keep track of whales across the globe — for some insight.

