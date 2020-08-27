CZU Complex

Wildfire Evacuation Orders in Much of San Mateo County Lifted

Most San Mateo County evacuees can return home as evacuation orders were lifted on Thursday for coastal communities affected by the CZU Lightning Complex fires.

Effective noon Thursday, evacuation orders are lifted, and repopulation can begin in areas of Bean Hollow State Beach, Pescadero Beach, Pescadero Creek County Park, Pescadero, San Gregorio, La Honda, Langley Hill and Red Barn, Russian Ridge Open Space, Skylonda, Portola Redwoods State Park, Portola Heights and Middleton Tract.

Before returning, residents should check here to determine if their home is accessible.

Roadblocks are also lifted at state Highway 1 at Gazos Creek Road, Cloverdale Road at Butano Cutoff, Pescadero Creek Road at Butano Cutoff and Pescadero Creek Road at Burns Valley Road.

Cal Fire urged residents to exercise caution when returning as emergency vehicles continue to operate in the area. Non-residents should stay away.

The CZU Lightning Complex is a group of fires burning in southern San Mateo County and northern Santa Cruz County. It is 21 percent contained and spans 81,333 acres as of Thursday.

People can visit San Mateo County's news release for additional resources and information.

