Woman, girl struck by car near schools in Redwood City

A woman and a girl were hit by a car while they were in a crosswalk near schools in Redwood City Thursday morning, according to police.

The collision, which left the victims with moderate injuries, happened at about 8 a.m. at the intersection of Harrison Avenue and Duane Street, police said.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with authorities, according to the police.

The victims were taken to a local hospital to be treated.

"The location of this collision is near both North Star and MIT schools," police said in a statement. "This incident should be a reminder to all community members that school is back in session and to be particularly careful around schools during drop off and pick up times."