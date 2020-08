A woman in her 60s was beaten and sexually assaulted in San Mateo and police are looking for a suspect.

They say it happened on 9th Avenue and El Camino on Wednesday.

They believe the suspect is homeless and may have gone to a business in that area.

He was wearing a red sweatshirt that said 'lifeguard' on it, police say.

They were able to find the sweatshirt and a bicycle believed to belong to the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department.