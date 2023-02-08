Woman to Sue Massage Envy Alleging Sexual Assault at Peninsula Location

A woman claims she was sexually assaulted at a Massage Envy on the Peninsula and now is suing the spa chain.

The woman, who has identified herself as Jane Epstein, will file the lawsuit in San Mateo County Superior Court. She alleges that a male employee at the Massage Envy location in Burlingame sexually assaulted her in May 2017.

Epstein's lawyers claims the Massage Envy knew the man was a sexual predator who had sexually assaulted another woman in 2013 but didn’t report him to police. They also kept him on as a massage therapist and allowed him to go into a dark closed room with Epstein, the lawsuit alleges.

In 2018, several women sued the Massage Envy spa chain alleging sexual assault at multiple locations across California, including an assault at the Burlingame location.

Massage Envy had not yet responded to the latest lawsuit, but in response to the 2018 suit alleging sexual assault by an employee named Brandon Davis, they released a statement.

"The franchise location informed us of only one inappropriate conduct incident involving Brandon Davis, which resulted in his termination and restriction, meaning he is not eligible to work at any Massage Envy franchise locations. No other incidents involving Mr. Davis were reported to us."

Epstein was expected to speak during a news conference Wednesday morning.