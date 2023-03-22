About 30 Woodside Homes Recommended to Evacuate Due to Mudslide

Residents at about 30 homes in Woodside are being recommended to evacuate Wednesday morning because of a mudslide in the area, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

Shortly before 8 a.m., the Sheriff's Office issued a "highly recommended evacuation" for homes in the 600 to 800 block of Patrol Road.

If you live in this area, please pack your "Go Bag", with necessary essentials: insurance policy, pets, medications, a change of clothes, and LEAVE NOW. Once the road gives out completely, residents in that area will not have access to emergency services. Evacuation location TBD pic.twitter.com/zz3fEpKz8o — San Mateo County S.O (@SMCSheriff) March 22, 2023

Residents are asked to pack a "go bag" with essential items and to leave since they will not have access to emergency services once the roadway gives out completely.

An evacuation location has not been set up yet for residents affected by the mudslide.