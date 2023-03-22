About 30 Woodside Homes Recommended to Evacuate Due to Mudslide

Residents at about 30 homes in Woodside are being recommended to evacuate Wednesday morning because of a mudslide in the area, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.
Shortly before 8 a.m., the Sheriff's Office issued a "highly recommended evacuation" for homes in the 600 to 800 block of Patrol Road.
Residents are asked to pack a "go bag" with essential items and to leave since they will not have access to emergency services once the roadway gives out completely.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
An evacuation location has not been set up yet for residents affected by the mudslide.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News