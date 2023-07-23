People briefly evacuated in San Francisco after work crew hits gas line, firefighters say

The San Francisco Fire Department said Sunday morning it had evacuated a block of Sussex Street after a water department crew hit a gas line while doing street work.

PG&E capped the gas line at around 12:30 p.m. and people were allowed to return to their homes, according to Johnathan Baxter with the SFFD.

The department said firefighters went gone door-to-door from the 0 to 100 blocks along Sussex street to carry out those evacuations earlier in the morning.

Temporary evacuation sites were set up at Castro and Sussex as well as Diamond and Sussex.

In a tweet, SFFD reported that no one had been hurt and advised people to avoid the area.

