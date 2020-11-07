Decision 2020

People Fill Streets to Celebrate Biden-Harris Win

By Bay City News

NBC Bay Area

People filled the streets of Oakland Saturday morning in reaction to major news outlets projecting Joe Biden and Oakland native Kamala Harris as the next president and vice president of the U.S. after days of counting votes from Tuesday's election.

The area outside Oakland's Grand Lake Theater was filled with supporters waving Biden/Harris signs and the theater marquee read, "This is America we must count every vote."

Kamala Harris 6 hours ago

Harris Becomes First Black Woman, South Asian Elected VP

Decision 2020 32 mins ago

Bay Area Elected Leaders React to Biden-Harris Victory

Biden, the former vice president, and Harris, former San Francisco district attorney, California attorney general and U.S. senator, are projected to defeat President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence to take the White House.

Harris, who grew up in the East Bay, will be the first female vice president in the country's history. "I'm feeling very good," said Molly Glocker, one of the people who gathered outside Grand Lake Theater. "This means a better future for my two daughters."

Cheryl Davis of Piedmont said she came to the theater to celebrate and with a sense of relief. "I don't have to be depressed for the next four years because of the evil perpetrated by a venal president."

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Decision 2020San FranciscoOaklandJoe BidenKamala Harris
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us