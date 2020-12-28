coronavirus

People 75 and Older, Teachers Among Those to Get COVID-19 Vaccine Next

By Sharon Katsuda

Covid-19 Vaccine
People 75 and older, teachers, child care workers, grocery store workers and farm workers are next in line to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday.

Phase 1-B will be finalized Wednesday. The state will then move on to the next grouping, which could include people between the ages of 16 and 64 with medical conditions.

When Could I Get the Vaccine?

Answer the questions to calculate your risk profile and see where you fall in your county's and state's vaccine lineup. This estimate is based on a combination of vaccine rollout recommendations from the CDC and the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine.

For a more detailed breakdown of who is included in each priority group, see this methodology.
Source: the Vaccine Allocation Planner for COVID-19 by Ariadne Labs and the Surgo Foundation
Interactive by Amy O’Kruk/NBC

Newsom said there has been a lot of lobbying and debate over who should be next in line.

"We are going to have to work not just as a state but with our county partners to monitor that behavior at the local level, even at the clinic level, and to make sure someone's not passing a few vials over to their cousin or aunt or uncle or God forbid making a buck or two," he said.

Newsom said by the end of this week, California should receive about 1.8 million vaccine doses from Pfizer and Moderna, just short of the 2.2 million the state had hoped for.

