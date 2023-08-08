People robbed while in Oakland business, police say

Officers are investigating an armed robbery and auto burglary which happened in and around an Oakland business Tuesday, according to police.

The Oakland Police Department said that it happened at around 11:30 a.m. when several armed people arrived at the business on the 4400 block of Telegraph Avenue in at least three cars. The group then went in and demanded belongings from the people inside, according to police.

After that, the group then broke into several vehicles near the business before leaving the area, OPD said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department at 510-238-3426.