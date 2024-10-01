Dozens of people storm shopping plaza in San Jose's Willow Glen neighborhood

Police are on the lookout for a large group of people that mobbed the entrance of a parking lot in San Jose’s Willow Glen neighborhood over the weekend.

Witnesses said that over 100 people on bikes, ranging from young teens to their early 20s, took over a parking lot near Bird and Minnesota Avenue on Saturday afternoon.

Witnesses claimed that among other things, they were allegedly setting off firecrackers and smoke bombs, John Lamantia was trying to pull into the lot.

“I was just fearful that they would do something to me or somebody else or my car,” he said.

Lamantia said the group was also doing donuts on their bikes and blocked him from entering and while some of the teens were just hanging out, he said that others were turning violent.

“People were coming out of Safeway and one lady just ran to her car with her basket because they were throwing bottles at her,” Lamantia said.

NBC Bay Area spoke with multiple other witnesses off camera, who didn’t want to be identified, fearing for their safety. They said that the mob also ran through the Safeway and a liquor store, stealing items.

One witness, a pregnant woman, said she was trying to leave the area when the group threw rocks and other objects at her, one hit her in the face. Another person cracked her windshield and dented her car.

San Jose police said that multiple officers responded and the group dispersed. Police confirmed the group was taunting people and throwing objects and that several people were hit. Authorities are now looking for those responsible.

“it’s not good for our community. It drives people away from the businesses and it makes people really anxious,” Lamantia said.