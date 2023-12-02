People surrender unwanted guns at a Santa Clara County buyback event

People surrendered guns in exchange for money at a buyback event In San Jose Saturday, organized by several Santa Clara County agencies.

The event, held at the Reid-Hillview County Airport, was intended to make the community safer by allowing anyone to surrender a functional gun with no questions asked and without fear of legal consequences, according to the county’s sheriff’s office.

The initiative is a proactive way to ensure that guns aren’t on the streets, according to police, but it’s also more than that.

“What about individuals who are struggling with mental health and depression?” said Captain Brian Spears with the San Jose Police Department. “Being able to recover those particular firearms continues to keep our community safe.”

Other country agencies were also at the event to provide other services. The district attorney’s office distributed gun — which are crucial for safe gun storage — while the Behavioral Health Services Department gave out information about mental health, suicide prevention and gun safety.